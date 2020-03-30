Education

Govt school students from Nursery to Class 8 will be promoted to next class: Delhi’s Education Minister

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

Manish Sisodia   -  THE HINDU

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, on Monday announced that all the students of Delhi government schools from classes Nursery to class 8th would be promoted to next class under the no-detention policy.

“SMS and interactive voice responses (IVR) would be sent to parents for daily activities which students can finish by taking the help of their parents. Once the schools are open, this activity will be given weightage in the internal assessment,” said Sisodia.

For those Delhi government school students who have come in class 10th and 12th, online classes would be conducted for them. Delhi government would begin online classes of two subjects daily for the students of Class 12, Sisodia added.

“Students would have to register on the link which the government will share. We will also provide the data package,” added Sisodia. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a plan is being worked out to provide free ration to non-ration cardholder.

“Delhi government will provide free ration to even non-ration cardholders and labourers living in Delhi. The process is being streamlined to start distribution of ration within 2-3 days,” said Kejriwal.

