Great Learning collaborates with IIIT Hyderabad for software engineering for data science

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

A campus view of IIIT Hyderabad

The professionals would be able to integrate modern software engineering with data sciences, which would be a key capability in the AI-dominated future.

Ed-tech company Great Learning on Thursday said it has collaborated with the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad to launch a post-graduate certificate programme in software engineering for data science.

The eight-month-long programme is co-developed and co-delivered by top-notch faculty from IIIT Hyderabad, Great Learning and industry experts, according to a statement.

The programme will be delivered in a blended learning format of live online classes and classroom residencies at IIIT Hyderabad, enabling learners to upskill without quitting their jobs.

“Having seen the shortage of technology professionals with the know-how of implementing data science solutions at scale, we have collaborated with IIIT Hyderabad to offer this programme to help professionals build this expertise and accelerate their careers,” Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said.

Students will receive their post-graduate certificates from IIIT Hyderabad. They will also have access to Great Learning Excelerate, an exhaustive career services platform that prepares professionals for aspiring roles in the industry.

IIIT Hyderabad Director P J Narayanan said the course on software engineering for working professionals would integrate modern software engineering with data sciences, which would be a key capability in the AI-dominated future.

“We also look forward to engaging more with corporates through this programme,” Narayanan added.

