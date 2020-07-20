Great Learning, IIT Madras launch program in IoT, cloud and blockchain

EdTech company Great Learning and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have together launched an Advanced Certification Program in Software Engineering for the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Blockchain. This nine-month long online programme will be co-developed and co-delivered by faculty and industry experts from IIT-Madras and Great Learning.

The programme offers 300 hours of online video learning sessions, live learning sessions, and a series of practical projects in cloud computing, blockchain and IoT. It focuses on making current and aspiring software developers job-ready by teaching them the latest technologies, and is designed to bridge the talent shortage faced by the industry in areas suchh as cloud computing, blockchain and IoT.

The programme begins with a foundational knowledge of software engineering such as data structures, software architecture and algorithm design, and then goes deeper into IoT data sources, networking, implementation of IoT on the Cloud, Big Data and Analytics, Containers and Microservices, Cloud Deployment and DevOps. It will also provide an in-depth understanding of blockchain fundamentals and on creating clockchain applications, a press release from Great Learning said.