Gujarat Maritime University commences Maritime Law courses

Gujarat Maritime University has launched two specialised one-year programmes in Maritime Law.

The University launched two LLM programmes one each in Maritime Law and International Trade Law, marking the commencement of the first academic year.

Unlike other universities in India teaching International Trade Law, Gujarat Maritime University will be among the handful of offering full-fledged one-year course in the subject.

According to an official statement, a total of 27 students formed the maiden batch of GMU with 13 opting for Maritime Law and 14 students taking up International Trade Law. The batch of 27 included 16 girl students

The University has extended admission dates up to August 31.

The transitory campus of the University has been established at Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar till the time GMU will have the infrastructure of its own. The Students have a geographical diversity as well with many from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha and from the landlocked States of Chattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh taking up the course. There are only five students from Gujarat.

Apart from GMU, other universities either offer a two-year LLM programmes, part-time programmes or distance learning programmes in the subjects, the statement said.

The unique feature of LLM programme is the two-week international study tour to Rotterdam, Netherlands. GMU has collaborated with Erasmus University and STC International, globally reputed maritime universities where the students will be given exposure to the industrial visits to ports, ship owners’ associations, legal practitioners. Also, to make the students internationally competitive, finishing-school training shall also be provided to them additionally. Bi-monthly field visits to various ports shall also be part of their training.

GMU also plans to start a Centre for Executive Education which will offer shorter duration Executive Development Programmes in September in collaboration with the Erasmus University and STC International.