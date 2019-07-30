Gujarat Maritime University commences Maritime Law courses

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
Gujarat Maritime University has launched two specialised one-year programmes in Maritime Law.
The University launched two LLM programmes one each in Maritime Law and International Trade Law, marking the commencement of the first academic year.
Unlike other universities in India teaching International Trade Law, Gujarat Maritime University will be among the handful of offering full-fledged one-year course in the subject.
According to an official statement, a total of 27 students formed the maiden batch of GMU with 13 opting for Maritime Law and 14 students taking up International Trade Law. The batch of 27 included 16 girl students
The University has extended admission dates up to August 31.
The transitory campus of the University has been established at Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar till the time GMU will have the infrastructure of its own. The Students have a geographical diversity as well with many from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha and from the landlocked States of Chattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh taking up the course. There are only five students from Gujarat.
Apart from GMU, other universities either offer a two-year LLM programmes, part-time programmes or distance learning programmes in the subjects, the statement said.
The unique feature of LLM programme is the two-week international study tour to Rotterdam, Netherlands. GMU has collaborated with Erasmus University and STC International, globally reputed maritime universities where the students will be given exposure to the industrial visits to ports, ship owners’ associations, legal practitioners. Also, to make the students internationally competitive, finishing-school training shall also be provided to them additionally. Bi-monthly field visits to various ports shall also be part of their training.
GMU also plans to start a Centre for Executive Education which will offer shorter duration Executive Development Programmes in September in collaboration with the Erasmus University and STC International.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
While news about a strategic investor may buoy the stock, investors can suffer dilution
Apart from the fact that the offer is steeply priced, the industry is highly competitive
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...