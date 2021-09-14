Hero Vired forays into corporate upskilling

Hero Group's edtech venture, Hero Vired has entered the corporate upskilling space with the launch of its B2B arm called Vired for Business.

This new vertical of Hero Vired will assist enterprises in upskilling employees, sourcing talent, recruiting new talent, implementing internal learning programs, and setting up internal knowledge academies. Hero Vired for Business will also offer a customised curriculum in Full-Stack development, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Finance & Fintech, Game Design and Leadership, Entrepreneurial Thinking, and Innovation.

Programs will be customisable to fit businesses across verticals at every stage of their growth cycle. Hero Vired has integrated the MITx MicroMasters programs into its PG Certificate programs. Hero Vired is a startup venture of the Hero Group that offers career-relevant programs in partnership with universities to make learners more competent and industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions under Industry 4.1.

Commenting on the development, Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired, said, "With technology changing the way we work, all areas of business from talent management to recruitment, business operations to learning and development, the workplace has gone through rapid evolution over the past couple of years. To be successful, organizations need to perform at greater speed and agility. However, most companies find themselves unprepared in terms of skills or resources. With Vired for Business, we want to address the skill gap challenge comprehensively. Vired for Business expands Hero Vired's reach in the country by addressing the challenges companies face when training, inducting, or skilling their employees."

Adding to this, Srikrishnan V, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Hero Vired, said, “The need to continually upskill employees is a pain point experienced by every HR and business leader. Through the programs we build for organisations, organisations can rapidly enhance their employees' career paths and prepare them for the next big thing. Vired for Business provides businesses with the most comprehensive, end-to-end solutions right from sourcing, hiring, to training. In a nutshell, content and delivery are provided by Vired while the context comes from the organization”.

Established and new age companies in IT Services, P2P lending platforms, manufacturing networks powered by new-age technologies, creative agencies, health & wellness brands, IT Logistics firms, Learning, e-learning and Fintech companies have partnered with Hero Vired for business. Some of these companies include Arvind Internet Limited, Kale Logistics, Avizva Solutions, NG-Next Tech, Grappus, LedDenClub, Credenc, among others.