Centre blinks after South rages over imposition of Hindi

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday released a revised draft of the National Education Policy 2019, which offers flexibility over the choice of languages in schools under the three-language model, following protests over the perceived imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking States.

Political parties in the South, particularly Tamil Nadu, had strongly opposed the three-language formula suggested in the earlier draft policy, alleging that it was tantamount to thrusting Hindi on non-Hindi speaking populations.

The earlier draft had suggested mandatory teaching of Hindi in such States. “The study of three languages by students in Hindi-speaking States would continue to include Hindi and English and one of the modern languages from other parts of India, while the study of languages by students in non-Hindi speaking States would include the regional language, Hindi and English,” it had read.

Basic proficiency

The revised draft released today said: “Since the modular board examinations for language proficiency will indeed test only for basic proficiency in each language, such a change in choice in Grade 6 would certainly be feasible if the student so desires and would in such cases be supported by teachers and the schooling system.”

It further said additional choices of languages will be offered in middle school to offer greater flexibility.

After vociferous protests last week, the MHRD had issued a clarification saying it was just a draft policy, and no decision had been taken to implement it. “This is a draft policy submitted by the committee and is placed for the views of the general public. It is not the policy announced by the government,” it said.

On May 31, former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan, who is the Chairman of the Committee for Draft National Education Policy, along with other members, submitted the report to the newly appointed HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Also read: Draft education policy: Opposition wary even after Centre drops Hindi as compulsory language