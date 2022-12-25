A service app developed by IIT Roorkee has made life simple for the 4 lakh residents of Roorkee in availing basic services such as household, education, transport, medical, and emergency. The app enables users to get in touch with trained and verified service providers.

If one requires a plumber or electrician, just a click on the app and the person will be at the doorsteps. Within two months of launching the app, there are already 600 users, including 260 service providers like drivers, plumbers, electricians, and doctors.

Roorkee Seva app

Roorkee Seva app is available at the Play Store and App Store and can be accessed through web browsers. People can choose from over 30 services and book services including doctor appointments and cab services on the app from anywhere, said Arun Kumar, Chairman, 175 Year Celebration Committee, IIT Roorkee.

Saurabh Vijay, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Department at IIT Roorkee, and his team launched the app in September, Kumar told businessline. “We are optimising the resources and exploring the potential of technology to make life better and simple for local residents,” he added.

A contribution in the form of providing an app platform between the service provider and receiver, especially in medical and common citizen services, was based on the suggestions from Roorkee’s citizens from different walks of life under the 175 years celebration initiative, he said. The institute celebrated its 175th anniversary in November.

Though it is a small town, Kumar said it is not easy to find an electrician or a plumber.

“The app has the numbers of many service providers. Even if one is not available, I can ask the others,” said Sunil Kumar, a local resident.

According to Amit Kumar, a rickshaw driver, in the past, residents could avail themselves of his services only while he was waiting on the road. However, today, the telephone does not stop ringing as people want his service throughout the day. “My income has multiplied by 5-6 times by using the app,” he said