ICSI organises convocation for southern region on August 7

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 05, 2021

The convocation ceremony is being organized at Kassia Auditorium, Bengaluru

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is organising its convocation for the southern region on August 7, 2021, for awarding certificates to approximately 250 Associate Members of the Southern Region, admitted during the period.

The convocation ceremony is being organized at Kassia Auditorium, Bengaluru, in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol. However, due to the ongoing situation, 70 Associate Members would be awarded in person at the ceremony, a press statement from the company said on Thursday.

The Institute will also award prizes/medals to meritorious students (National) and winners of National Level Competitions.

