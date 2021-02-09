Education

IEPFA signs MoU with Indira Gandhi National Open University

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

The Investor Education and Protection fund Authority (IEPFA) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in utilising the tele-lecturing facility of Gyan Darshan Channel (EPMC) for telecast of Investor Awareness Programmes through distance learning mode.

“IGNOU has carved a niche for itself as the national resource Centre for Open and Distance Learning with international recognition and presence. It is heartening to see that IGNOU is providing seamless access to sustainable and learner-centric quality education and training to all by using innovative technologies,” Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and ex-officio Chairperson of IEPFA said during the MoU signing ceremony between IEPFA and IGNOU.

“IEPFA is sure to benefit from this association with IGNOU and Gyan Darshan channel in spreading the Investor Education and Awareness messages,” Verma added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 09, 2021
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.