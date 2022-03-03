IHub-Data, IIIT-H announce course on ML for Chemistry, Drug Design

IHub-Data, in association with IIIT-Hyderabad, is offering a 12-week course on ‘Machine Learning for Chemistry and Drug Design’ from March 10.

The course offers fundamental, theoretical and practical concepts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and their application for drug discovery.

“There would be a series of lectures covering topics in both sciences and AI/ML to help build a strong theoretical foundation. The course will also offer hands-on tutorial sessions to help the participants pick-up practical problem-solving abilities,” an IIIT-H statement said.

An understanding of mathematics at Plus 2 level is essential, and knowledge of any programming language would be an added advantage.

The fee is ₹7,500 for UG and Masters students, and ₹15,000 for Ph.D and Post Doctoral students and ₹30,000 for industry professionals.