IIIT-Basara students continue their strike

About 6,000 students of IIIT Basara have said that they are not going to withdraw the strike until their demands are met. As the strike enters the seventh day on Monday, the protesting students said the police have blocked the roads leading to the university by setting up check posts in a radius of 4 kilometers to stop leaders of Opposition parties and students from other institutes and universities.

“We have released a charter comprising 12 demands, which include recruitment of faculty to maintain student-teacher ratio, improvement of amenities and collaboration with other academic institutes,” a student representing Students’ Governing Council, told BusinessLine over the phone.

The students are also demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should visit the campus to get a feel of the problems they are facing.

The institute, located in Basara village that is known for the temple for the Goddess Saraswati, was set up in 2008 to encourage the meritorious students from rural areas to take up courses in technology. The six-year course, offered for those who have completed Class 10, includes a Plus-2 course and, then, the four-year degree course.

But over the years, the students said the institute was facing several challenges in terms of infrastructure, shortage of faculty and collaboration with other academic institutes.

“Despite several reminders, the State government failed to solve our problems. We are forced to start the protest. There are certain issues that can solved be immediately and there are others, which can be resolved over a period of time,” the student said.

“We will continue the strike till our demands are met,” he added.

Quoting the RGUKT (Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies) Act of 2008, the students said the government should immediately appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor.

Citing the provisions in the Act, they also want the government to immediately provide grants for salaries of the staff and for the development of infrastructure.

The State government had deputed a team comprising Allola Indrakaran Reddy (Minister for Law and Science and Technology) to hold discussions with the students. The first round of talks held on Monday, however, failed to end the deadlock.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPI, other political parties and several students’ unions have announced moral support to the protesting students.