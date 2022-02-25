IIIT-H announces summer internship for BTech students

iHub-Data at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Hyderabad) has called for applications from undergraduate BTech in India for Summer Research Internship (SRISHTI-22) at the institute’s Gachibowli campus during May-July 2022.

The internship programme will provide exposure to theoretical and practical aspects of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The eight-week programme will also focus on application domains such as mobility, data systems and healthcare.

An online screening test and interview would be held in March to select the candidates for the internship programme. Selected interns would be required to stay in the campus of IIIT-H for the entire duration. The interns would get a stipend of ₹10,000 a month to cover incidental expenses for study and the stay.

The last date for receipt of application is March 6, 2022.