IIIT-H clocks 97% placements

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) has achieved 97 per cent placement this year. Almost all of the 459 students who have just graduated from the institute have received job offers from various companies.
Meanwhile, the 19th Convocation of the institute held virtually, on Saturday, saw 459 students (127 undergraduates, 244 post-graduates and 88 MS by IT) receiving their graduation certificates. Besides, 11 students received their Ph D certificates and 86 their Master’s, with thesis degrees.
Sadaria Aanshul Ashwin Kumar, B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering, has won the IIIT-H gold medal for outstanding academic performance. The B Tech Best All-rounder award was presented to Kanay Gupta in CSE.
Gagandeep Kang, Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at Christian Medical College (Vellore), delivered the convocation address.
“This is a special year, and you are a very special class. This is not a time that any of you will forget. Whether or not you know it now, it has changed you and it has shaped you and the coming years will determine how you will look back on the impact that this defining time has had on your lives,” she said.
“While we wait for the immediate crisis to settle and the world to evolve its way into a new way of functioning, I advise you to seek out new perspectives, listen to what other voices are saying, reflect on them and define for yourself what your core values are and what matters to you,” she said.
“I want each graduate — and each student, faculty, and others — to not let the external events dampen our spirits,” IIIT-H Director P J Narayanan said.
