IIIT-H launches M.Tech in product design, management

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) has launched a two-year M.Tech programme in Product Design and Management.

The programme is targetted at companies to help them groom product designers and product managers. It also targets founders of product start-ups.

“It is a hands-on lab, market and field intensive course focused on technology products. The programme aims to create market and design aware technologists, product designers and product managers,” an IIIT-H statement has said.

The curriculum lets graduates to understand the convergence of technology, design, markets, and the business of products.

There are three channels of admissions, based on initial screening and subsequent interviews. Young professionals with at least one year experience in IT; through IIIT-H's PG entrance exam or CEED (Common Entrance Exam for Design) exams.

The candidates (development managers or architects or product managers) sponsored by companies should have over eight years of experience

Applications from start-up founders will be vetted by a committee for ideas, tech and market viability.