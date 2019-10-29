IIIT-H, TiE to set up Special Interest Group for deep tech

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE)-Hyderabad will set up a Special Interest Group to nurture and promote deep technology companies.

The two entities signed an agreement to work with startups working in Fintech, Healthtech, Medtech, Agri tech and Technology for social good products and services.

"The TiE Deep Tech Special Interest Group (SIG) will identify, encourage and showcase promising Deep Tech products and companies to domestic and global community of customers and investors," Suresh Reddy, President, TiE Hyderabad, said.

“The IIIT-Hyderabad will support this programme by bringing a good pool of talented engineers, Deep Tech knowledge base and research and development capabilities,” Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Co-innovation at IIIT Hyderabad, said.

The programme will identify about nine of the most innovative Deep Tech products or companies per group, that have to potential to grow.

They will get access to mentors and accelerator programmes. Their products and services will be showcased at TiE global summits., giving them access to the investor community.

"They will be connected to over 15, 000 entrepreneurs through TiE's global network of 61 chapters across 14 countries," Phani Pattamatta Executive Director, TiE Hyderabad, said.