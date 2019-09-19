IIIT-Hyderabad student-run online Megathon opens for registeration

Students at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) have called for entries from students across the country to take part in the second edition of the online Megathon. The event is scheduled for September 28.

The E-Cell at the IIIT-Hyderabad is organising the event. Even though the cell had started the megathon in 2016 but this is only the second year for the online event.

"We are bringing the Megathon to your home no matter where you live," an E-Cell executive said.

Titled HOWZHACK, the online hackathon challenge comes out with three challenges, posed to the participants by its partners.

Last year, over 1,000 participants from over 35 cities and 65 colleges took part in the maiden online event.