IIIT Sri City adds MTech Programme in AI & Machine Learning

Shalini Kapoor, IBM Fellow and CTO (AI Applications), IBM inaugurated the new MTech Programme in AI & ML at IIIT Sri City.

She congratulated IIIT Sri City for pioneering the effort to produce graduates to meet the growing needs of the industry. She traced said the sector has enormous opportunities for jobs are research.

AI is helping to predict and shape the future outcomes, automate decisions and processes, help people to do higher value work and reimagine new business models. While elaborating the trends, she highlighted the patterns of AI infusion in organisations. It helps reinvigorate old processes or discover new processes, open up new channels and unlock the potential of huge data available in the organisations.

She said that the careers are available in the area of algorithm development, coding, data science, etc. However, domain understanding is a key requirement to be successful as an AI professional. It is important that you team up with individuals who have complementary skill sets so that students can achieve faster growth.

She advised the students to follow the AI policy of the Government, which focuses on key areas such as agriculture, healthcare, education, Smart cities and Mobility. India is becoming the focus for the rest of the world for developing and applying AI-based solutions for industrial and societal transformation. It also provides huge opportunities for entrepreneurship and startups.

G. Kannabiran, Director, IIIT Sri City said they have launched the MTech Programme in AI &ML to bridge the urgent needs of talented scientists and engineers in the industry. The Programme has a strong emphasis on industrial projects under the mentorship of leading experts in the field of AI & ML. The 64-credit curriculum has core courses of AI & ML and few application areas including computer vision, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, robotic automation, etc.