IIIT Sri City adds MTech Programme in AI & Machine Learning

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Shalini Kapoor, IBM Fellow and CTO (AI Applications), IBM inaugurated the new MTech Programme in AI & ML at IIIT Sri City.
She congratulated IIIT Sri City for pioneering the effort to produce graduates to meet the growing needs of the industry. She traced said the sector has enormous opportunities for jobs are research.
AI is helping to predict and shape the future outcomes, automate decisions and processes, help people to do higher value work and reimagine new business models. While elaborating the trends, she highlighted the patterns of AI infusion in organisations. It helps reinvigorate old processes or discover new processes, open up new channels and unlock the potential of huge data available in the organisations.
She said that the careers are available in the area of algorithm development, coding, data science, etc. However, domain understanding is a key requirement to be successful as an AI professional. It is important that you team up with individuals who have complementary skill sets so that students can achieve faster growth.
She advised the students to follow the AI policy of the Government, which focuses on key areas such as agriculture, healthcare, education, Smart cities and Mobility. India is becoming the focus for the rest of the world for developing and applying AI-based solutions for industrial and societal transformation. It also provides huge opportunities for entrepreneurship and startups.
G. Kannabiran, Director, IIIT Sri City said they have launched the MTech Programme in AI &ML to bridge the urgent needs of talented scientists and engineers in the industry. The Programme has a strong emphasis on industrial projects under the mentorship of leading experts in the field of AI & ML. The 64-credit curriculum has core courses of AI & ML and few application areas including computer vision, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, robotic automation, etc.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...