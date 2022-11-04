After much back and forth on the redesign of its logo, the Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM-A), on Thursday, launched a new, ‘bold and clear’ logo of the Institute.

Earlier, the institute stated that while revamping the institute’s website, a need was felt to refresh the existing 60-year-old logo. It has, however, retained the three aspects of the logo, the iconic ‘Tree of Life’ stone carving from the 16th Century stone latticework, a Sanskrit inscription, and the identity of the Institute, i.e. IIMA.

“We have refreshed the logo, we have taken forward its legacy, we have kept it very strongly in the tradition and we are using it as a way to represent the identity of the Institute in an increasingly international world,” said Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM-A.

Related Stories IIM-Calcutta’s summer placement draws 540 offers Consulting, finance sectors lead in hires at IIM-Calcutta’s summer placements READ NOW

The Board of Governors of the Institute, in October, took the decision of introducing the new logo.

Hyokjin Kwak, Professor of Marketing and Head of the Website Task Force, stated that the old logo had three components, “tree of life that indicates our legacy, the Sanskrit inscription that indicates leadership, and the name of the Institute that is our identity. We have retained all three aspects and made the logo simple, bold and global.”

Notably, the logo redesign faced strong objections from a section of alumni and faculty members of the Institute. However, this time, D’Souza stated that consultations were held and the feedback was taken. “All feedback was considered and the Institute, in line with its growth plans, decided to go ahead with the redesign,” D’Souza told businessline.

The Institute also launched a redesigned website that has a clean and bold user interface, highlighting the most important aspects of the Institute. The Institute looks to use the website as a communication tool to interact with the global audience and prospective students.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit