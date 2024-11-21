The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has refuted accusations alleging there was caste discrimination.

The institute in its official statement said, “The Institute has long prioritised nurturing an inclusive work environment, one that promotes the growth and development of all our stakeholders who come from diverse backgrounds, including SC/ST and OBC communities.”

Furthermore, it denied claims of caste discrimination in recruitment, and said, “Since 2019, over 10 new faculty members from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) have joined the institute.”

Earlier on Wednesday, IIMB was accused of caste discrimination, with protesting associations alleging that the institution has specifically targeted faculty members who raised concerns about diversity and inclusion on campus, according to a joint statement issued by the groups.

Protestors sought full implementation of reservation policies at the institute, with specific reference to the lack of roster maintenance.

Additionally, they demanded adherence to constitutional mandates for reservation in admission, recruitment, and promotion for students, faculty, and staff belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Other key demands included the establishment of dedicated grievance redressal cells for SC, ST, and OBC communities, and commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all stakeholders at IIM-B.

The demonstration was organised by the All-India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and the OBC Federation of India at Freedom Park on November 20. The organisations further announced plans to escalate their concerns to the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Union Education Minister.

