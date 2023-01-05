Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya, which concluded its placement season for the MBA batch of 2021-23, has registered a near 34 per cent rise in average salary at ₹16 lakh per annum and close to 22 per cent jump in median domestic package at ₹15.25 lakh per annum this year over last year.

The highest domestic package offered more than doubled to ₹48.58 lakhs and the average domestic package of the batch’s top 25, 50, and 75 percentile stood at ₹21.82 lakhs, ₹18.79 lakhs and ₹17.08 lakhs, respectively, the institute said in a statement.

The institute hosted nearly 70 companies in the final placement process for a batch of over 200 students. Companies spread across sectors and industries like BFSI, consulting, FMCG, IT & services, IT & Analytics, e-commerce, and manufacturing were among the major recruiters.

“Keeping in line with a rising domestic economy, the BFSI sector emerged as the largest employer, extending close to 50 per cent of the total offers. All the major banks, insurance firms, and fintech firms like Axis Bank, BNY Mellon, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Capital, Fincare SFB, Spice Money and Yes Bank participated in the final placement process and 97 offers were made to the graduating batch,” the release said.

BFSI was followed by consulting, IT-Services and analytics firms extending 53 offers altogether. The major recruiters in the consulting and analytics space were Deloitte US, Tiger Analytics, Kantar Analytics Practice, Kore.ai Software, Factspan Analytics, Brillio, CRISIL, and Accelalpha. The major IT & Services players included the likes of Sutherland Global, Bharti Airtel, CTS, Trinamix Inc, HCL Tech, iQuanti India, Infosys BPM, Zycus, Adobe Inc., Affinity, DemandFarm, and Park+ to name a few.

In line with the post-pandemic demand revival, sectors like metals and mining and manufacturing were next in the queue offering more than 30 opportunities. The significant names were Adani Group, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Hindalco Industries, Mercedes-Benz, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India and DTDC.

The graduating batch also witnessed decent participation from e-commerce, FMCG, and market research firms like Amazon India, Bluestone, Haldirams, Reliance Retail, MoEngage, and Porter.

“As an institute of national importance, we understand the sensitivity of the placement information, and hence, during the past years, we initiated the practice of auditing our placement reports to enable aspiring professionals and students make better and informed decisions while selecting our esteemed institute in their career building process. IIM Bodh Gaya’s placement reports are audited by an external agency and are prepared according to the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS) aimed at standardising the placement reports making them more transparent, analogous, and trustworthy for decision-making. IIM Bodh Gaya is only one of the six IIMs to follow the strict IPRS standards,” Prof. Sabyasachi Mohapatra, heading the Career Development Cell at IIM Bodh Gaya, said in the statement.

