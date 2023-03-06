Kolkata, March 06 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, which recently completed the final placement process for the 58 th batch of its flagship 2-year MBA programme, saw a three per cent rise in average yearly salary and close to nine per cent rise in median salary offered to the candidates this year.

The institute secured close to 573 offers for the entire batch of 2021-23. Students received average yearly compensation of ₹35.07 lakh this year as against ₹34.20 lakh last year and median compensation stood at ₹33.67 lakh, as compared with ₹31 lakh in 2022. The top 25 per cent (in terms of salaries offered) of students received yearly compensation of around ₹50.86 lakh, as against ₹48.39 lakh last year, an increase of five per cent.

Top recruiters

The consulting sector recruited the highest (232 offers), followed by the finance sector (86 offers), and the two sectors together accounted for close to 56 per cent of the total hires. The institute witnessed participation from financial institutions including A91 Partners, BNP Paribas, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Macquarie Group, Nomura, etc. Consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Kearney and McKinsey & Co. were the top recruiters in the consulting sector.

Sales & marketing sector with 52 offers and general management with around 82 offers together accounted for 23 per cent of total hires, with companies like Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services and Vedanta were some of the top recruiters in this sector.

Top software services and e-commerce brands accounted for nearly 18 per cent of hires. Top recruiters included Amazon, Adobe, Flipkart, Microsoft, Navi, Paytm, Salesforce and Zomato among others.

IIM Calcutta implements cluster-cohort, hold and wait and dream policies to enable recruiters to find a better company-student fit

Cluster-cohort process

The placement drive fully followed a cluster-cohort process with all firms of a cluster getting equal opportunity to interview. The process was conducted in a hybrid mode and saw the expansion of hold and wait (16 extra offers) and dream (34 extra offers) policies.

Under the “dream” policy, students can choose and apply to a specific industry and company according to their expectations while the “hold & wait” policy enables students to hold their offers and interview for other companies.

“The final placements this year at IIM Calcutta have been exceptional, especially when you take account of the stressed market conditions. The placement team has done a commendable job by bringing in a large number of new recruiters and providing a greater variety of roles,” Akhil Sachan from the 58 th batch said.

