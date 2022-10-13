The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode successfully closed the summer internship recruitment drive with 100 per cent placements for its two-year full time PGP programmes.

This season attracted participation from 122 recruiters which offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend pegged at ₹6.47 lakhs. The mean and median stipend stands at ₹2.5 Lakhs, an increase of 25 per cent over last year.

The 26 th batch of IIMK’s flagship PGP Programme along with the 3 rd batch of PGP- Finance and 3 rd batch of PGP- Liberal Studies and Management participated in this recruitment drive. The batch comprised of 47 per cent women candidates and 45 per cent non-engineering candidates; with an average of 27 months of rich and diverse pre-MBA work experience.

Company lineup

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said, “The key highlight of this placement season was the participation from Private Equity and Fund Management firms. The results reinforce our recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Kozhikode’s commitment towards pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement”.

Private Equity and Fund Management firms: British International Investments, GEF Capital Partners, Piramal Alternative and The Rohatyn Group were among the ones that participated in the process. The placement season also provided international opportunities with the participation of Suzuki Japan and start-ups like I’m Beside You. Other major highlights include the participation of leading companies such as Disney Hotstar, Mercedes-Benz and Sony Pictures Network India for multiple roles like Strategy, Product Management and Marketing.

Around 26 per cent of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season. Some long-term collaborative recruiters in this domain that participated this time are Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, Everest Group, EY, EY-Parthenon, GEP, KPMG, PwC, and Synergy Consulting.

The BFSI cluster has witnessed an impressive growth in terms of the variety of roles extended at IIM Kozhikode. This year, 18 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector with an increase of 27 per cent in the average stipend.

General Management and Operations contributed to 12 per cent of the total offers. Sales & Marketing witnessed 24 per cent offers made with an increase of 39 per cent in the average stipend from major recruiters.

The Information Technology & Analytics cluster contributed to 13 per cent of the total offers from a combination of marquee recruiters and a few niche recruiters.