IIM-Kozhikode attains global stature with QS ranking

IIM Kozhikode has been ranked 15+ in the Asia Pacific region and 101+ globally in the 4th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2020 administered by the QS World University Ranking Team.

Globally, IIMK now stands with HEC Lausanne (Switzerland) and Kent State University (USA) in the 101+ category. Among the Institutes in Asia Pacific, IIMK stands on par with ISB Hyderabad and University of Texas at Arlington (China Centre) in the15+ category.

In this edition of the ranking, QS consisted of nine indicators grouped under five headings namely Career Outcomes, Diversity, Employer Reputation, Executive Profile, and Thought Leadership. Based on the five groups of indicators QS evaluated 161 global Executive MBA programs those were qualified to participate from 35 countries. At rank 17 in the Asia Pacific region the Career Outcomes is the strongest category for IIM Kozhikode followed by employer reputation and thought leadership indicators which emerged as the major contributors to the IIMK global ranking.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “We hope to break new grounds globally with our other acclaimed academic programmes in the coming years to put India on the global education map.”

IIM Kozhikode has also leapfrogged one spot to be among the top 5 IIMs in the NIRF India Rankings 2020: Management, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Department recently.