IIM-Kozhikode attains global stature with QS ranking

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
IIM Kozhikode has been ranked 15+ in the Asia Pacific region and 101+ globally in the 4th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2020 administered by the QS World University Ranking Team.
Globally, IIMK now stands with HEC Lausanne (Switzerland) and Kent State University (USA) in the 101+ category. Among the Institutes in Asia Pacific, IIMK stands on par with ISB Hyderabad and University of Texas at Arlington (China Centre) in the15+ category.
In this edition of the ranking, QS consisted of nine indicators grouped under five headings namely Career Outcomes, Diversity, Employer Reputation, Executive Profile, and Thought Leadership. Based on the five groups of indicators QS evaluated 161 global Executive MBA programs those were qualified to participate from 35 countries. At rank 17 in the Asia Pacific region the Career Outcomes is the strongest category for IIM Kozhikode followed by employer reputation and thought leadership indicators which emerged as the major contributors to the IIMK global ranking.
Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “We hope to break new grounds globally with our other acclaimed academic programmes in the coming years to put India on the global education map.”
IIM Kozhikode has also leapfrogged one spot to be among the top 5 IIMs in the NIRF India Rankings 2020: Management, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Department recently.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...