IIM Kozhikode, Niti Aayog ink pact to boost monitoring and evaluation ecosystem

The Monitoring and Evaluation ecosystem in India is set to receive a boost with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog joining hands.

The premier B-School and the country’s top policy maker, DMEO, NITI Aayog, inked a historic Statement of Intent (SoI) on Institutional Partnership that will focus on strategic and technical collaboration to strengthen the overall monitoring and evaluation environment in India, with special focus on building a data monitoring and evaluation stack.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, and Sekhar Bonu, Director General, DMEO, led their respective teams and signed the collaboration.

The objective of this SoI is to establish a framework for cooperative institutional relations to encourage and promote cooperation in the area of technical development, support appropriate capacity building and joint studies in the field of monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programmes through econometric evaluation and monitoring. In collaboration with DMEO, IIM Kozhikode will organise capacity building programmes, workshops, forums, seminars and other activities with a view to enhancing advocacy of Monitoring and Evaluation in the country.

The target group for this exercise will comprise public officials at the Centre and states in partnership with state/ national ministries/ departments/ institutions in the national organisations; regional institutions/ local researchers; State Administrative Training Institutions and trainers in the field of monitoring and evaluation.