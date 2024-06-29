IIM Kozhikode has created history this year, by admitting 59 per cent female students to its flagship PGP, which is now into its 28th year.

Arun Kohli, Managing Director and Country Head of India, Morgan Stanley, was the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony, which was presided over by Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode.

Kohli recounted his corporate journey from humble origins and encouraged students to never let go of opportunities that are bound to come their way owing to a resurgent India making giant global strides. He inspired students to be the best versions of themselves by aiming high and focusing on learning with an open mind, as education is a lifetime process.

Debashis Chatterjee said the institute this year yet again achieved a significant milestone: close to 60 per cent female students, the highest ever in our history. The decade-long initiative not only transformed IIMK but has also raised the stake of women in management across the country, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in business leadership.

Considerably bettering its own record among older IIMs in the country and further bolstering its credentials as Diversity Leaders among B-Schools of the country, IIM Kozhikode had first broken the glass ceiling, when PGP-17 batch recorded 54 per cent women in the year 2013. 2021 was another landmark year in terms of Gender Diversity as IIMK again breached the 50 per cent mark in admitting women students.

The latest inductees are for its flagship Post-Graduate Programme (PGP), PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance (PGP-F) and Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD). The new inductees comprise a total of 631 students into regular, full-time programmes: 28th batch of PGP (497 students), 5th batch of PGP-LSM (53 students), 5th batch of PGP-F (53 students), and 18th batch of DPM (Ph.D) (28 students).

For 2024, PGP-LSM 05 has a batch strength of 53 students with 58 per cent female students. PGP-Fin has also registered an intake on 53 students this year. The PhD Programme (DP) is now into its 18th batch and has inducted 28 students, 13 of whom are female.

As many as 15 international students from the USA, UK, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Germany, and Canada joined through GMAT and CAT. This is the highest number of international students inducted into IIMK for its two-year full-time MBA programmes.