IIM Ranchi team wins BLoC Boardroom Challenge

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

BusinessLine CXOs of the Year: (Seated, from left) Winners of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge Finals, Raghavendra Pratap Yadav, Shubham Garg, Jasmeet Singh Bindra and Mohanish Golatkar. (Standing, from left): Vinay Kamath, Sr Associate Editor, BusinessLine; Arun D’Silva and Jayanthi of Frederique Constant; jury members A Balasubramanian, SK Lokeshwarri and Shyam Sekhar; LV Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group; and R. Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

SPJIMR and ISB were the First and Second Runners-Up

A team of four from IIM Ranchi — Mohanish Golatkar, Shubham Garg, Jasmeet Singh Bindra and Raghavendra Pratap Yadav — won the Grand Finale of the BusinessLine on Campus (BLoC) Boardroom Challenge, which saw eight B-school teams slug it out in a hard-fought contest at the Madras Management Association in Chennai on Monday.

The first runners-up were from SPJIMR Mumbai and the second runners-up from ISB, Hyderabad campus. The other finalists were SIBM Pune, CUSAT Kochi, LIBA Chennai, IIM Bangalore and IIM Rohtak.

For the Finale, participants had to present strategies to ensure the wider adoption of mutual funds as a savings and investment instrument across the country. The top three teams won a sum of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively from BusinessLine.

The jury comprised A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC Ltd; SK Lokeshwarri, Head, Research Bureau, BusinessLine; and Shyam Sekhar, Co-founder, iThought investment advisors.

The first runners-up team from SPJIMR comprised Chaithra Jayachandran, Jithin Nair, Shikhir Sapra and KS Sivaraman while the second runners-up from ISB Hyderabad were Nimisha Jain, Tanudeep Bhattacharya and Arpit Sakhlecha.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds (ABSL) is the title sponsor of the event, which is powered by Swiss watch brand Frederique Constant. Vizag Steel Plant and One Crest are the associate sponsors. The Knowledge Partners are Vishwadeep Kuila, Founder, Brand Vectors, and S Sivakumar of Potential Genesis. The top three teams were gifted wall clocks for their institutes by Frederique Constant.

