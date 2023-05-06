Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, has opened its new campus in New Delhi in The Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID) campus. IIM Sambalpur plans to conduct short as well as long-duration executive and other programs in management from the new ISID campus, drawing upon the ISID infrastructure as well as its faculties.

The objective is to cater to working professionals, executives and entrepreneurs who want to pursue management studies (along with an option of a dual degree from international universities) on weekends from a premium IIM besides continuing their respective trade and profession, said a statement issued by the institute.

MBA program

IIM Sambalpur has also announced a new two-year hybrid MBA program specifically for working professionals, strategic leaders, and entrepreneurs having a minimum experience of three years. The program is offered in a blended mode, with the option of obtaining a dual degree from international universities as per the latest NEP. It will be conducted on weekends at the ISID Campus of IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi Centre.

“A judicious mix of flipped classrooms, lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, role-play, seminar presentations, assignments, management games, and simulations would be used in a blended mode to impart education to the participants so that they can transform themselves into future innovative leaders,” the release said.

On successful completion of the course, the participants will get MBA, 2-year degree program in New Delhi with an option of dual degree from Sorbonne Business School, Paris, France, Institute of International Universities Consortium (IIE), Paris, France, and University of Bordeaux, France; an international immersion programme and interactions with corporate and faculties from top national and international business schools among others.

Overall, the launch of IIM Sambalpur’s new campus in Delhi represents a significant milestone to carry out joint policy research and capacity-building activities, including an incubation center to promote the innovative entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country.

