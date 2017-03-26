IIM-A hikes 2-year PG programme fees to ₹21 lakh

The board of governors of Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has approved a 7.7-per cent fee hike for its flagship two-year post-graduate programmes — PGP in Management and PGP in Food & Agribusiness Management from ₹19.5 lakh to ₹21 lakh.

“We have revised the fees for the PGP courses to ₹21 lakh for two years. There will be no seat increase for the course, while we have gone for two sections for our PGPX (one year Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives),” said IIM-A Director Ashish Nanda on the sidelines of the 52nd annual convocation of the institute.

Last year around this time, IIM-A had increased the fees for its flagship PGP programmes from ₹18.5 lakh to ₹19.5 lakh for two years.

Financial aid for deserving students will continue as before, said Nanda. “The number of such students is about one-third of our class,” he added.

Axis Bank MD & CEO Shikha Sharma, who is also an alumnus of the institute from the 1980 batch, participated in the convocation programme.

In her convocation address, she advised the graduating batch to make principled choices in their corporate roles.

“When faced with the minor moral dilemmas of everyday...you can do the expedient thing...take the short cut. Or you can be led by what you believe to be the right thing to do. Every time you decide to take the harder but more principled path, you add one more brick to the foundation of your character,” she said.

“We live in extraordinary times. In the 1990s, the US Army War College coined a term to describe the world order that emerged after the Cold War — the VUCA, or Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous world.

“It has increasingly become a part of the modern day business vocabulary. How do you thrive in such a VUCA world? The answer is with learning agility,” Sharma further said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the IIM-A Board of Governors, asked the students to be ready for a “ferocious change” happening in the world.

“Teamwork is the ultimate mantra. Individualism is essential to bring in the diversity of thoughts, but teamwork ensures organisational effectiveness,” he said, adding that progressive business leaders should welcome constructive dissent.

The 52nd convocation saw 554 students being conferred with diplomas.