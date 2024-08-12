The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has bagged the title of the best management institute for the fifth consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2024, released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, on Monday.

Since the inception of NIRF ranking in 2016, IIMA first snatched the top position in 2017 and then in 2018. It has continued its winning streak since 2020, stated an official release from the institute. Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, stated, “At IIMA, we are committed to upholding the highest standards in management education and research. We are thrilled to be recognised as the best management institute in India for the fifth consecutive year by the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2024 rankings. This accolade underscores the exceptional education and pioneering research conducted by our faculty, which has a profound influence on business and public policy. While we take pride in this achievement, it fuels our determination to consistently pursue excellence in all our endeavours and contribute significantly to India’s growth narrative.”

NIRF outlines a methodology to evaluate and rank higher education institutions across the country. The parameters broadly cover - Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception, the release added. IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Kozhikode were placed second and third, respectively, in the NIRF rankings.