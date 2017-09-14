Education

IIMB business conclave

Our Bureau Bengaluru


Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will hold the fourth chapter of its annual business conclave ‘Sammantran’ on September 17 at IIMB Campus, Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru from 9 am to 5 pm. The theme of the conclave is ‘India Inc Shifting Gears’ featuring sessions by policymakers and industry heads from Hero MotoCorp, ABB India, L&T, Volvo, PwC, Schneider, Dell, and Bezirk.

