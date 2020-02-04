Education

IIMB to host meet on future of aviation and aerospace

Published on February 04, 2020

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), in partnership with Toulouse Business School (TBS), France, will host an international conference on ‘Future of Aviation & Aerospace’ on February 22.

IIMB offers a General Management Programme on Aviation and Aerospace, as part of its executive education programmes, in partnership with TBS.

The conference aims to bring together industry leaders, policy-makers and scholars, to discuss disruption and challenges, and the way forward.

S Raghunath, Director of the aviation and aerospace programme at IIMB, and a faculty in the strategy area, said: “The conference will raise awareness among aviation and aerospace professionals as well as students, about the emerging challenges and opportunities in the industry.”

