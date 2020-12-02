IIT Bombay placements: On day 2, 64+ offers from 16 companies

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
The IIT Bombay’s placement season, which commenced on Tuesday witnessed the participation by 35 companies. For the domestic jobs, highest numbers of offers were made by Texas Instruments, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Mastercard, and Boston Consulting Group, a media statement said.
The number of international offers on day one was 21, and the highest numbers of offers were made by Optiver of Netherlands, Honda R&D of Japan and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The selection count by the end of the day was 155.
The Honda R&D offer is for 82 lakh Japanese Yen per annum.
The total selections, including pre-placement offers and section by PSU units, were 313. Cohesity company did not make the high-value international offer at the institute this time, the statement said.
Data company Cohesity is known to make large salary offers.
On Wednesday in the first slot of interviews, 16 companies made about 64+ job offers in various sectors. Sysmex Corporation made prominent international offers of Japan. For the domestic jobs, highest numbers of offers were made by Oracle, American Express and Bajaj Auto, the statement added.
The full interview process is for placements of 2,000 final year students. Due to Covid, the interviews were held entirely in an online environment.
