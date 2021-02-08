IIT Bombay, TCS win Rajagiri National Business quiz

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
IIT Bombay and Tata Consultancy Services have won the 11th Rajagiri National Business quiz in the student and corporate category respectively.
In the student category, Preetham Upadhya and Sidharth Sethu of IIT Bombay won the Rs 1,00,000 cash prize for the grand finale winner. Syed Mohammed Hashmi and Naveed Mahmood of Osmania Medical College won Rs 50,000 for the first runner- up and Pratyush Goel and Paranthap Singh of IIM Bangalore won Rs 15,000 for the second runner-up position.
In the corporate category, Aniruddha Dutta and Jaykanthan R of Tata Consultancy Services bagged the Rs 1,00,000 cash prize. Abhishek and Subrata Dass of Novartis won Rs 50,000 for the first runner-up position, and Ayush Awasthi and Teo Thomas of EY won Rs 15,000 for the second runner-up position.
The quiz is a completely student-run initiative with country-wide participation. The Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School host the quiz jointly each year. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the quiz was held on the virtual platform this year.
Of the 2,740 teams registered for the online preliminaries in January, 10 semi-finalists were selected in the corporate and student categories. Four teams from each category made it to the grand finale.
