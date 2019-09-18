IIT-Delhi to organise third edition of Industry Day,

In a bid to have a better industry-academia collaboration, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Delhi plans to organise the third edition of Industry Day on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s Industry Day would be on Clean Energy for Sustainable Economy and Environment, Sustainable Medical Technologies, Emerging Nano and Advanced Materials, Sustainable Environment and Make in India.

"Artificial Intelligence based innovation in the area of healthcare, clean energy solutions to propel sustainability and efficient waste management solutions will be at the forefront of collaboration to deal with our current challenges," said V Ramagopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi.

Industry driven research will also focus on creating jobs for youth, and achieve the ambition of $5 trillion Indian economy, he added.

This edition will also see a session on 'Women in Science', which will focus on the need for gender parity in various science disciplines by women personalities from different fields.

"Academia needs to step up to demonstrate their scientific and engineering capabilities. On the other hand, industry needs to play a critical role in partnering on the co-development and later in commercialisation of these outcomes," said Anurag Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi.

This year around 150 companies would be participating in the event.