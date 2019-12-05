Education

IIT-H, 4 Japanese institutions in pact

Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 05, 2019

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has signed an agreement with four Japanese institutions for conducting research in areas such as earthquake and for doctoral programmes. The four institutions are: the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (Earthquake Engineering); Shizuoka University (Doctoral Degree Sandwich Programme); Saitama University (Academic exchange, research projects); and the National Institute for Materials Science (Research collaboration).

