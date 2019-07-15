IIT-H hosts ‘Smart India’ hackathon

The Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) conducted a five-day ‘Smart India Hackathon’ (SIH 2019) at its campus from July 8 to 12.

“The hackathon focused on finding new and disruptive technology innovations to solve the challenges faced in our country. Nine teams, with six team members each, took part in the hackathon,” an IIT-H spokesperson said.

Nalco (National Aluminium Company Limited) and Cognizant were among the organisations that proposed problem statements for the event. “The participants were asked to build a prototype around the problems presented to them during the five days,” he said.

Solutins provided by Aarohan (AISSMS College of Engineering, Pune), G-TECH (CV Raman College of Engineering, Odisha), The Turings (University Institute Of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh), TechEEE1 (Sri Sivasubrmaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Chennai) received prizes.