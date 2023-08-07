The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and Kathmandu University have signed an agreement to offer a Joint Doctoral Programme (JDP) at the PhD level in all areas of research. As part of the agreement, IIT-H would host 10 BTech students from the Nepalese university in their fourth year.

Bhola Thapa, Vice-Chancellor of KU, and BS Murty, Director of IIT-H, exchanged copies of the agreement during a recent visit to the KU by a team of IIT-Hyderabad.

Under this JDP programme, students from India and Nepal will have the opportunity to carry out research in a variety of areas of science, technology, design, and medical technologies.

The students admitted to the JDP at KU will have an opportunity to spend up to one year at IITH, supported by an IIT-H scholarship during their stay at IIT-H and vice versa.

The IIT-H also agreed to host undergraduate students from the KU for a short research internship. The agreement also involves an exchange of faculty.

