IIT-H renews pact with Japanese institute

The Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) has renewed its agreement with Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H).

The AIST’s Artificial Intelligence Research Center (AIRC) had signed an agreement with the Hyderabad-based institute for collaborative work in the field of artificial intelligence in 2018.

“Over the past three years, the cooperation led to many collaborative research projects and AIRC hosted many student interns,” a statement said.

The IIT-H students worked on joint projects related to topics such as machine learning, deep learning, data mining, and other AI themes.

“The renewed agreement covers joint scientific and technological cooperation in areas including but not limited to machine learning and probabilistic reasoning techniques for various data types and combinations of them,” it said.