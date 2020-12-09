IIT-H students bag 222 job offers

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) have bagged 222 job offers, including 30 international offers, from 63 companies in the first phase of campus placement season.
The first phase from December 1 to 6, was held online and 116 companies participated. Over 500 students have registered for placements this year.
The number of companies that registered for placements and the number of offers made in the first phase was lower than last year when, about 150 companies had registered and made 271 offers.
A total of 244 companies, including 15 start-ups, had registered in the whole of last year.
The second phase placements will be held next month.
“The offers that students received from international companies have gone up. We have received 30 international offers from eight companies in Japan and Taiwan,” a spokesperson said.
“Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 206 students have already been placed at the end of the first phase of placements this year,” he said.
“We had anticipated a slowdown due to the pandemic and accordingly strengthened our student teams to adapt to the changing scenario. We are glad to see the placement season at IIT-H has started on a positive note,” Pradeep Yemula, Faculty in-charge (Placements), IIT Hyderabad, said.
