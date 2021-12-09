IIT-Hyderabad students receive 466 job offers in phase-one of campus placements

As many as 427 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) have received 466 offers, which include 34 international offers, in the first phase of the campus placements season held from December 1 to 7.

The highest package offered in this phase is ₹65 lakh, while the average package stands at ₹23 lakh as on date for the ongoing phase-1 placements. The top recruiters in the first phase include Microsoft, JP Morgan, NTT, Flipkart, Zomato, Indeed, Meesho and Suzuki Motor Corp.

Over 650 students and have registered for the first phase of placements. The second phase of hiring will begin in January 2022. The institute chose to conduct the placement drive in virtual mode, allowing the students to take the interviews from their native places.

A lot of India-based start-ups and companies are among the top recruiters this year. 10 start-ups have offered 36 offers this year. Over 650 students have registered for the first phase of placements.

Companies registered

“As many as 210 companies have registered for the drive as against 116 companies registered for hiring in the first phase last year. Compare this with the total of 195 companies that had registered for the whole of last year,” an IIT-H spokesperson said.

Including the accepted pre-placement offers (PPOs), a total of 427 students have been placed in the first phase. This is far higher than the total placements (305 students, including 49 PPOs) registered last year.

Incidentally, the first graduating batch of interdisciplinary M.Tech. programme in Smart Mobility has witnessed a 100 per cent placement. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also more than doubled to 33 in 2021-22 as compared to 12 in 2020-21.

“I am confident that the measures being taken for past one year will certainly fetch the appropriate dream jobs for the students,” Prof. B S Murty, Director of IIT-H said. “The initiatives taken in the last two years like semester-long internships for B.Tech and Interdisciplinary M.Tech and industry-defined M.Tech projects have started yielding results,” he said.