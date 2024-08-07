The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has delivered 10 pairs of Tribo-Electric Nanogenerator (TENG)-based shoe sole energy harvesting units to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which will help in live location tracking of jawans and can help improve the performance of athletes as well.

Developed in collaboration with DRDO, the shoe harnesses energy from human motion to power electronic devices and with help of a satellite-based GPS module offers precise live location tracking, IIT Indore said.

Other than the military use, these TENG-powered shoes have the potential for civilian and industrial applications. Families can use the shoes to keep a tab on elderly members, especially those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Parents, too, can monitor their children’s whereabouts throughout the school day, and schools can use RFID technology to maintain accurate attendance records.

In industrial settings, the shoes can be used for attendance tracking and to monitor workers, the release said.

The shoes can also be used to analyse athletes’ foot movements, which can help improve performance and training techniques.

For trekking and mountaineering enthusiasts, the self-powered GPS feature can be used to ensure safety and efficient navigation, it added.

The R&D breakthrough showcases a significant leap in integrating sustainable energy solutions with advanced tracking technologies. The shoes have been developed under the guidance of Prof I A Palani, faculty at IIT Indore, a statement from the Institute said.

“The military applications of this technology are noteworthy. The real-time location tracking capabilities enhance the safety and coordination of military personnel, boosting operational efficiency and security. The TENG-powered shoes can support essential GPS and RFID systems, providing a self-sustaining and dependable solution for various military needs,” IIT Indore Director, Prof Suhas Joshi, said.

These advancements offer sustainable and practical solutions for a wide range of needs, highlighting IIT Indore’s pivotal role in pioneering the future of defence technology, Joshi added.

Prof Palani said, “The TENG system in these shoes utilises advanced tribo-pairs, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) and Aluminium, to generate power with each step. This energy is stored in a central device within the shoe sole, ensuring a reliable power source for small-scale electronic circuits.

Additionally, the shoes feature sophisticated tracking technology, including RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) with a 50-metre range and a satellite-based GPS module, for precise live location tracking.”