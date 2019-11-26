IIT Kanpur, TalentSprint team up for course in cyber security

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will be offering an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense in partnership with TalentSprint.
Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Manindra Agrawal, Program Director and Professor of Computer Science, IIT Kanpur there will be roughly 200 billion connected devices by 2020.
``Rapid convergence of Mobility, Internet of Things and Cloud Computing is leading to an explosive increase in security threats and the need for Cyber Defense experts to combat these threats is becoming all the more important.’’
The six-month program will leverage the deep research capabilities of C3i to arm technology professionals with the expertise to counter a wide range of emerging threats and vulnerabilities.
Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said the demand for professionals was outstripping supply.
Companies need sophisticated responders to defend against the growing threat of cyberattacks. “There is a huge talent crunch and 59 per cent of the companies have vacant positions suggesting a cumulative global shortfall of 1.5 million such professionals,’’ he said.
According to Nasscom, India’s cyber security market is projected to grow to $35 billion by 2025.
