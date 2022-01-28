IIT Kanpur’s MBA programme gets 100 per cent placement

New Delhi, Jan 28 IIT-Kanpur’s MBA Programme under the Industrial & Management Engineering (IME) Department has recorded a 100 per cent placement for the outgoing batch of 2020-22.

The batch of 55 students received a total of 61 offers, in addition to the 11 pre-placement offers/interviews (PPO/PPI).

A statement by the institution said, MBA packages at IIT Kanpur has some of the highest multiples in terms of fee-to-CTC ratio. This year the program outdid itself and recorded a 1:9 average fees to CTC ratio, which incidentally is the highest anywhere in the country.

The MBA Programme in spite of the pandemic recorded a year-over-year average CTC growth of 22.54 per cent.

According to Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, the MBA Programme under the IME Department has been a pioneer in keeping up with industry trends. Even the 2021 Placement Phase-I saw active participation from recruiters.

Recruiters

The MBA Programme had recruiters from various sectors which include 37 per cent of the batch getting placed in the Analytics Domain, 24 per cent in IT/Consulting segment, 20 per cent in Marketing, 11 per cent in Finance and 8 per cent in Operations category.

Some of the top recruiters included that likes of Accenture Strategy, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Axtria, Tiger Analytics, Juspay, IBM, Wells Fargo, Flipkart, Deloitte, Mastercard, Infosys, Dell, Berger, Digit, among others

Key roles offered include that of Technology Consultant, Product Manager, Senior Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Supply Chain Manager, Associate Solution Advisor, Senior Data Analyst.

The MBA program at IIT Kanpur was ranked 16 in the NIRF India Rankings 2021: Management category.