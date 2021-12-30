IIT Kharagpur alumnus receives 200th US patent grant

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Anil Agiwal, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, belonging to the Computer Science and Engineering Department has received his 200th US patent grant in November.
With this, Agiwal has entered the global list of prolific inventors that includes individuals who have been granted 200 or more patents in the USA. Agiwal is now on an all-time list of 316 inventors. The patents included innovations on advanced radio access technologies (such as 4G, 5G, 5G advanced) for cellular communication, said a press statement.
It is to be mentioned that Agiwal graduated with an M.Tech in Computer Science & Information Technology in 2001. He joined Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore through campus placement in 2002. He is a researcher and standardisation expert in wireless communications.
Agiwal is working as a director in the Samsung Research Centre at Samsung Research, SeoulHis current role involves research and standardization of 5G/5G-advanced radio communication technologies for lower and higher frequency bands (licensed and unlicensed), which enables enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), massive Machine Type Communication (m-MTC), Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communication (URLLC) and support verticals such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications.
