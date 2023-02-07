The entrepreneurship cell of IIT Kharagpur, under the aegis of Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship, recently conducted the annual business model competition - Empresario 2023 which saw the participation of more than 2,000 teams. As many as 34 teams are finally vying for the top honors.

The competition is conducted by IIT Kharagpur in association with Yes Bank, as title sponsor; BharatX as the IIT KGP Track partner and TDefi as the Web 3.0 Track Partner, the institute said in a statement.

Sputnik Brain emerged as the winner of product and services track and Ani-meta Agritech was the runner up. 3R Zerowaste Pvt. Ltd. won social track along with Bliscare as the runner-up. The winner of web 3.0 track is CR Square and the best women led startup was awarded to Therapheal. LENDRR was recognized as the Best IIT KGP Track and the most innovative startup was Axial Aero.

Apart from the prize money, a multitude of incentives totaling ₹85 lakhs were provided to the winners, ranging from expert mentoring to startup services in Empresario 2023. The finalists received productive guidance in terms of mentorship from the institutes’ major investors

Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur is a student organisation established to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship among college students in India.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit