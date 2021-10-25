IIT-M launches industrial consortium to support AI industries

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) is launching the ‘RBCDSAI Industrial Consortium’ to provide information resources support on ‘cutting-edge’ technologies to industries working on artificial intelligence (AI). It is one of India's pre-eminent interdisciplinary research centres for data science and AI, with 28 faculty spanning ten departments of IIT-Madras working on various aspects and applications of AI.

The consortium will enable the industry members to learn about the scientific developments and latest trends in AI and data science through broad-based interaction with the Centre and its faculty members and access to the events and workshops organised by RBCDSAI, says a release from IIT-Madras.

RBCDSAI Consortium Membership is an opportunity for the members to establish themselves early as key players in the data science and Al space, with the potential to secure new and significant revenue streams.

The consortium membership will also facilitate enhanced interaction with the RBCDSAI research ecosystem and help develop a specialised workforce that can benefit member companies. It will also act as a forum that leverages synergistic capabilities of the eventual users, solution providers, solution platform developers and academicians.

Two membership plans

Currently, the Centre offers two membership plans to the interested industries: Platinum and Silver. Both the membership plans will enable priority access to four RBCDSAI events - Colloquia, quarterly workshops, industry conclave and annual research showcase. Also, the Centre will organize two special half-day workshops on their voted topic of interest from a slate for its members.

The platinum members will additionally have a dedicated in-domain contact faculty at the Centre for close interaction to seek suggestions on their industry’s plans, will get to exclusively interact with the students to know more about their research and have early access to RBCDSAI publications, reports, datasets and other research material, the release said.

Presently, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Ltd, Mindtree Ltd and Tredence Analytics Solutions Pvt Ltd are the platinum members while Kantar Analytics Practice is a silver member.