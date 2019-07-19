IIT-M launches techMBA for UG students

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is launching techMBA for its undergraduate (UG) students from all the engineering streams. The institute is introducing the programme from academic year 2019-20 and it will have an intake of 25-30 students. The students taking this programme will be awarded two degrees, engineering UG degree (BTech) and Master’s degree in Management (MBA).

The programme will be a part of the five-year Inter-Disciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes and is conceptualised by the Department of Management Studies, which will offer the foundational techMBA courses during the third and fourth years of all UG programmes. The eligibility criteria for opting for the courses in the fifth year are CGPA, departmental aptitude test and/or personal interview, says a press release from IIT Madras.