IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with Cambtech Training and Placement firm to offer certification programs in Supply Chain and Logistics Sector.

The courses are designed to provide students with a simulated environment (Virtual Office), giving them a real-life simulation of the actual work environment throughout the courses. An Artificial Intelligence platform will provide the students with a virtual corporate environment for carrying out various financial transactions in real time.

The First Batch of this course will commence on 1st January 2025. The Last Date to register for this batch is 25th December 2024. Interested candidates can register through the following link - https://digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in/courses.php

The Certified Programmes will be offered in Supply chain management, Chartering Practice, Port and Terminal management and International Liners Trade. A certificate will be issued by Cambtech and the knowledge partner IITM Pravartak on the completion of the course. Cambtech Training and Placement is a premier group in skilling in the engineering industry, says a release.

Mangala Sunder, Founder, Digital Skills Academy - IITM Pravartak, said the objective of these courses is to provide graduate students from Indian academic institutions and employees in multiple industrial sectors, with the necessary skills towards employment or reskilling in the relevant sectors and make them industry and job-ready.

In addition, the trainers will cover multiple areas through large problem sets and hands-on training, which will also help the students to face competitive examinations in the Supply chain and Logistics sector well and with confidence.

Vaishnavi B Iyer, Founder and CEO, Cambtech, said, upskilling is a need of the hour for every aspiring and ambitious candidate to get constructive placement in the fields of Supply Chain and Logistics. The virtual learning platform designed by Cambtech will provide a unique and exclusive training environment for the same through various modes.”