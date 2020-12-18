IIT Madras adjudged ‘Most innovative institute of the year’

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has been adjudged as ‘The Most Innovative Institute of the Year’ for its disruptive innovations by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This award is one of the categories in CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2020 and was bestowed during the ‘26th DST-CII Technology Summit’ held virtually on December 9, says a press release from the institute.
The innovations highlighted in this award include the VITALSENS platform for clinical-grade wearable health monitoring, which includes the ‘wireless continuous multi-parameter patient monitoring device’ and related smartphone apps, developed by Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Faculty Head, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), IIT Madras.
‘Arise,’ India’s First Standing Wheelchair developed by Sujatha Srinivasan, Faculty Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development, IIT Madras and ‘Shakti,’ the nation’s first indigenous microprocessor, developed by V Kamakoti, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, were also highlighted.
On the award, Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said, “We constantly focus on making our innovations employable by the domestic industry by providing global-level knowhow and fostering academia-industry collaboration.”
IIT Madras was previously adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019 and 2020.
IIT Madras is the first IIT in the country to have a full-fledged Research Park where many multinational and domestic corporate firms have established R&D centres. This is a platform to facilitate industry-academic collaboration and provides opportunities for students to intern and get jobs from top companies. The Park also hosts the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, one of India’s premier deep-tech incubators. At the end of October 2020, it has incubated 207 start-ups founded by students, alumni, faculty and staff of IIT-Madras and external entrepreneurs.
The start-ups incubated by IITMIC have attracted a total investment to the tune of $280 million from Angel Investors/VCs. Their combined market valuation is around $844 million and generated a revenue of $50 million during FY 2019-20. The start-ups of IITMIC have created over 4,000 jobs and filed over 125 patents, the release said.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...