IIT Madras adjudged ‘Most innovative institute of the year’

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has been adjudged as ‘The Most Innovative Institute of the Year’ for its disruptive innovations by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This award is one of the categories in CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2020 and was bestowed during the ‘26th DST-CII Technology Summit’ held virtually on December 9, says a press release from the institute.

The innovations highlighted in this award include the VITALSENS platform for clinical-grade wearable health monitoring, which includes the ‘wireless continuous multi-parameter patient monitoring device’ and related smartphone apps, developed by Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Faculty Head, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), IIT Madras.

‘Arise,’ India’s First Standing Wheelchair developed by Sujatha Srinivasan, Faculty Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development, IIT Madras and ‘Shakti,’ the nation’s first indigenous microprocessor, developed by V Kamakoti, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, were also highlighted.

On the award, Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said, “We constantly focus on making our innovations employable by the domestic industry by providing global-level knowhow and fostering academia-industry collaboration.”

IIT Madras was previously adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019 and 2020.

Research park

IIT Madras is the first IIT in the country to have a full-fledged Research Park where many multinational and domestic corporate firms have established R&D centres. This is a platform to facilitate industry-academic collaboration and provides opportunities for students to intern and get jobs from top companies. The Park also hosts the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, one of India’s premier deep-tech incubators. At the end of October 2020, it has incubated 207 start-ups founded by students, alumni, faculty and staff of IIT-Madras and external entrepreneurs.

The start-ups incubated by IITMIC have attracted a total investment to the tune of $280 million from Angel Investors/VCs. Their combined market valuation is around $844 million and generated a revenue of $50 million during FY 2019-20. The start-ups of IITMIC have created over 4,000 jobs and filed over 125 patents, the release said.