IIT Madras Entrepreneurship Cell to host E-Summit 2022 from March 3-6

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Entrepreneurship Cell will host the seventh iteration of its annual Entrepreneurship Summit to promote innovation and entrepreneurship from March 3 to 6 in the online mode.

Being held with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); alumni and private sector organisations, the summit will cater to over 800 startups across various sectors with participation from over 715 colleges.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will deliver the summit’s keynote address, says a release from the institute.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras, over the last decade and half, has been concentrating on entrepreneurship. We have been orienting ourselves towards translational research, and we want our research to reach the society at large. Many of our startups, through their hard work, have been of great use to society, including during the Covid times. The E-Summit is an important event that the Institute conducts, specifically to provide a direction for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and those in the early stages of setting up a company.”

50 events

The Summit will feature over 50 events spread across under four conclaves – Youth Conclave; Innovators’ Conclave; Start-up Conclave and Sustainability Conclave, he said.

Around 400 start-ups are participating in the Innovators Conclave with another 400 start-ups taking part in the Start-up Conclave. The Youth Conclave has recorded around 1,500 registrations. In addition, the Sustainability Conclave has received over 700 ecological and entrepreneurial solutions for sustainability challenges, says a release.

The will also feature a pan-India fund-raising competition – Elevate – featuring 477 startups of various domains, the release said.